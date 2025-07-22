Amid Pogačar's Tour de France dominance, what's next for UAE's other GC leaders João Almeida, Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro?

By published

Pursuing an early exit, racing the Vuelta España, or dominating small races – Different futures await Emirati squad's top secondary riders

ROVIGO, ITALY - MAY 23: (L-R) Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Pink Leader Jersey and Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG - White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 13 a 180km stage from Rovigo to Vicenza / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2025 in Rovigo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Isaac Del Toro and Juan Ayuso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar continues to dominate the Tour de France in pursuit of a fourth yellow jersey, the question remains of what comes next for UAE Team Emirates-XRG's other top GC stars and prospects.

World champion Pogačar is, of course, the super team's and world cycling's highest-ranked rider, but their next three top points scorers are all also Grand Tour hopefuls: João Almeida, Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.