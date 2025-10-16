Ineos Grenadiers and Pinarello bikes renew partnership for three more years

Long-running deal confirmed to extend through end of 2028 season, while Q36.5 could also race on Italian brand next season

GIULIANOVA, ITALY - MAY 17: Pinarello Bike of Brandon Smith Rivera of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 108th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 8 a 197km stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2025 in Giulianova, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers' Pinarello bikes lined up at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

British squad Ineos Grenadiers and Italian bike brand Pinarello have extended their partnership for three more years.

The WorldTour team and bike manufacturer have been together since the team was founded as Team Sky in 2010. The partnership will now continue into its 19th season, 2028, following the announcement of the deal extension on Thursday.

The partnership has, of course, been highly successful over the years, with Sky and Ineos riders piloting Pinarellos to victories at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, as well as Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Road World Championships, and set the Hour Record.

"I'm delighted that our unique partnership is continuing. Together with the Ineos Grenadiers, we've achieved incredible things over the years – World Championships, Hour Records, success in mountain bike and cyclocross, and of course, Grand Tour and other major victories on the road," Fausto Pinarello said.

"What makes this relationship so special is that it goes far beyond sponsorship. We know each other deeply – our teams share ideas, push innovation, and are open to new technologies and materials that keep us at the very cutting edge of performance."

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

