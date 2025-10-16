Ineos Grenadiers and Pinarello bikes renew partnership for three more years

British squad Ineos Grenadiers and Italian bike brand Pinarello have extended their partnership for three more years.

The WorldTour team and bike manufacturer have been together since the team was founded as Team Sky in 2010. The partnership will now continue into its 19th season, 2028, following the announcement of the deal extension on Thursday.

The partnership has, of course, been highly successful over the years, with Sky and Ineos riders piloting Pinarellos to victories at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, as well as Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Road World Championships, and set the Hour Record.

"Pinarello has been part of our story from day one. What defines this relationship is the genuine collaboration and shared belief that technology, elite performance, and attention to detail can achieve great things," said Ineos Grenadiers team principal Dave Brailsford.

"With Fausto [Pinarello] and his team steeped in cycling's rich heritage, we've designed and built bikes that have changed the sport. We're excited to keep pushing forward, innovating together and building on that success over the next three years."

Earlier this season, rumours had swirled about a split between Ineos and Pinarello, with no new deal in place in July. Pinarello will stay on board with the team, but the brand might also supply Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 team next season.

Ivan Glasenberg, the man who owns Pinarello, is a major investor in Q36.5, and the team's deal with Scott Bikes expires at the end of the current season. Pidcock already races gravel, cyclocross and mountain bike on Pinarello bikes, and so extending the partnership to the Q36.5 road team only seems to make sense.

"It's not nice to see our rider use other bikes," Fausto Pinarello recently stated. "So there's a good chance that Tom will also use our road bikes [next year]."

Upon renewal of the brand's deal with Ineos, he said that he was delighted to extend a "completely natural" partnership.

"I'm delighted that our unique partnership is continuing. Together with the Ineos Grenadiers, we've achieved incredible things over the years – World Championships, Hour Records, success in mountain bike and cyclocross, and of course, Grand Tour and other major victories on the road," Fausto Pinarello said.

"For both of us, this partnership feels completely natural. We share the same drive to win, and with the continued collaboration between Dave, Carsten Jeppesen, and the team's management, our belief is that Ineos Grenadiers can be the best team in the world again, riding the best bikes in the world.

"What makes this relationship so special is that it goes far beyond sponsorship. We know each other deeply – our teams share ideas, push innovation, and are open to new technologies and materials that keep us at the very cutting edge of performance."