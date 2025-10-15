Pinarello chairman hints at 'doubling up' with Ineos Grenadiers and Q36.5 sponsorship in 2026

Fausto Pinarello confirms Tom Pidcock will return to Pinarello road bikes, and strongly hints at renewal with Ineos Grenadiers

The chairman of Italian bike brand, Pinarello, has hinted at a possible two-pronged approach to men's professional road team sponsorship in 2026, with its existing deal with Ineos Grenadiers and a strongly rumoured agreement with Q36.5 Pro Cycling on the horizon.

Speaking in Italian on the Tuttobiciweb podcast after being awarded the Premio Vincenzo Torriani at the Ghisallo cycling museum, Fausto Pinarello explained that his brand "could have two professional teams next year."

Cyclingnews also reached out to Pinarello's Chief Marketing Officer, Federico Sbrissa, to verify the claims, but he explained that Fausto was merely talking about "opportunities and options, not confirming anything officially," later adding that Fausto "likes to talk… including generating rumours to make the industry more fun."

