inCycle: A season of highs and lows for European champion Vos - Video

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) the 2017 European Champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The latest episode of inCycle features Marianne Vos, the most decorated rider in the history of women's cycling, who recently added the European title to her palmares. Also under the spotlight is Bahrain-Merida's Ondrej Cink, who went from mountain biking to the WorldTour at the turn of the year, while the show goes behind the scenes with Aqua Blue Sport to see how the new Pro Continental team is preparing for its Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

"This season has had ups and downs, and it has not been perfect," says Vos, who had a disappointing spring and then broke her collarbone in the Women's Tour, all before bouncing back at the European Championships.

The multiple and multi-discipline former world champion talks about the WM3 team and her role within it, and, recently turned 30, about her future in the professional ranks. "Competition is the biggest motivation for me to keep going," she says.

Adaptation is the key word for Ondrej Cink, who talks about the process of moving from thick to thin tyres. The Czech rider has impressed in his debut season on the road, finishing the Tour de France, but there's still plenty of room for improvement.

The show finishes with a trip inside the Aqua Blue Sport team, who have all sights set on Spain. It was a big deal for the team to be invited to a Grand Tour in its debut season and you can see how they've been tuning up, with plenty of flavour of the spirit in the camp, at the recent Vuelta a Burgos.

