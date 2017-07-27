inCycle: Col d'Izoard at La Course - Video

Annemiek van Vleuten wins La Course on the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of inCycle, the crew travels to France to talk with the professional women's peloton about climbing the Col d'Izoard in this year's La Course by Le Tour de France.

"I think it's a massive opportunity for any of the real climbers in the peloton," said Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans). "In women's cycling there aren't really that many opportunities for them, so tomorrow if you're a purist then it's the race for you I think. I only know what my parents have told me. They rode up it yesterday. Dad said it wasn't that hard, mum said it was really hard, so that's about as much as I know."

Next up is a visit to Classics country, as inCycle looks at what connects cycling and religion in Belgium at the Roeselare Wielermuseum in its temporary new home – a church. While the original site undergoes refurbishment, the Paterskerk is displaying dozens of bicycles, jerseys and portraits in the meantime, providing a unique setting for the trek through cycling history.

Finally hear from rider agents and team managers alike as cycling's transfer season heats up. With the official signing period less than a week away, plenty of big riders already know where they're headed next season, having hashed out terms during the Tour de France.

"The second rest day of the Tour is probably the biggest transfer day of the year," says rider-turned-agent Baden Cooke. "Maybe contracts aren't getting signed, but deals are getting done."