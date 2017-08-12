Vos unveils new European champions kit

Image 1 of 3 Marianne Vos' new European champion's kit (Image credit: WM3 Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Marianne Vos gets some matching socks for her kit (Image credit: WM3 Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) the 2017 European Champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

WM3 Pro Cycling has unveiled Marianne Vos' European champion's kit, which she will race in for the first time at the Crescent Vargarda WorldTour event on Sunday. Vos won the European title last weekend in Herning, Denmark, beating old foe Giorgia Bronzini in a breakaway.

The kit, which is made by GSG cycling wear keeps a traditional white and blow look for the jersey. While her male counterpart Alexander Kristoff has opted for black shorts to go with his new jersey, Vos and her team has chosen to carry on the Euro theme with blue. The shorts use the same blue as the middle shade in the band across the chest of the jersey. The multi-shaded bands of blue, and one band of white, trim the shorts with gold starts finishing off the look.

Not to be left out on the party, sock company Sockeloen have provided Vos with some European champion themed socks. WM3 Pro Cycling's bike supplier Ridley also have a custom bike in the works for Vos, although it's not clear if she'll get to race it this week.

Vos will debut her new look at the forthcoming round of the Women's WorldTour in Sweden and will be looking to get her first win in the jersey. Vos is a two-time champion at Vargarda, winning it in 2009 and 2013. Local favourite Emilia Fahlin is the defending champion.