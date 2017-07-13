inCycle: Remembering Tom Simpson 50 years after Ventoux - Video
Profiles of George Bennett and Elena Cecchini
In this week’s episode of inCycle, the crew remembers British cyclist Tom Simpson, who died on this day while competing in the Tour de France 50 years ago.
Before the inCycle crew takes a look at the sport's tragic past, however, they give us a view of the bright future with profiles on up-and-coming Italian Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) at the Giro Rosa and future Grand Tour GC man George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the Tour de France.
