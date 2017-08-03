inCycle: Criterium life after the Tour de France - Video

Chris Froome greets the fans with soap opera star Ronn Moss (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

After three weeks of heavy racing at the Tour de France, riders would be forgiven for putting their bike away for a day or two. However, with sore heads from the final celebrations in Paris, some were back in action 24 hours after riding up the Champs Elysees.

Racing criteriums is a long-held tradition after the Tour de France and is a chance for fans to get up close and personal with their favourite riders. They are also big business and those that performed well at the Grand Boucle can earn a tidy sum in appearance fees. Tour winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) are among the many top riders that have graced the criterium circuit this summer.

In the latest episode of inCycle, the team follows Team Sunweb rider Laurens Ten Dam as he drives around with his family in a campervan to the a series of post-Tour de France criteriums and Proferonde Westland president Marco Vijverberg talks about what it takes to organise one of these criteriums.

The women’s Sunweb squad also features as they discuss their tactics for success. The team has had a huge season with Coryn Rivera giving them three victories in the Women’s WorldTour. The recent RideLondon Classique was a huge success for the team with the race win, the sprints classification and team classification.

Keeping with the criterium theme, inCycle also takes a look at the Red Hook Crit around the streets of London. The fixed-gear criterium series began in 2008 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York.

