'I'm still not getting too used to this' – Tadej Pogačar full of thanks as he takes home fourth Tour de France title

It was the fourth time he had to do it, but Tadej Pogačar was still not totally at ease as he took to the podium – and the microphone – to speak as the winner of the 2025 Tour de France.

After an evening of heavy rain, the downpour abated just in time for the end of stage 21, for riders to greet their families, for champagne to be popped at buses, and for the top three to stand atop a stage in the middle of the Champs-Élysées.

Surrounded, but also set back from, thousands of fans – this time all soaked and cold, but staying to see a modern cycling superstar lift his trophy – Pogačar tentatively took the mic to give his traditional winner's speech.

Four times later, he probably should have gotten better at this, and it was more mature than the words he delivered in 2020, having only taken yellow the night before, but he was still just a 26-year-old tasked with trying to distil one of the biggest moments of his career into a succinct soundbite.

"I'm still not getting too used to this, I'm still not comfortable with talking in front of so many people with a microphone and with all the cameras on us," was how he opened.

Four Tour titles, a rainbow jersey, and countless Classics wins later, he should be used to it, but perhaps one never adjusts to this.

Dominant, but always deliberately humble, his next priority was to thank his podium companions, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Pogačar and Vingegaard have stood side by side on this stage every year for the last five years, the most times a single pair of riders has ever done that, by a long way. But instead of an intense rivalry, it's clearer every year – as they embrace behind the podium, or just share a squeeze of hands on the road – that it's a relationship of respect and genuine enjoyment of racing, not drama.

"But I must say it's an honour and a pleasure to be on this podium along with the two best opponents in the race. Big respect and big fight, it was a really tough Tour de France and I'm really really happy and proud that we're standing here," Pogačar said.

Next was the thanks, to his family, his team, the fans, and "everybody that gave a tiny bit of support". Whilst some dominant riders of the past have felt ire from the fans, accusations of misdoings, or just general resentment, Pogačar is a rockstar on the roads of France, and was celebrated warmly every day for the last three weeks.

"All the fans were incredible on the road, almost no hate on the road throughout all the 21 stages," – so maybe not warmth at every corner – "it was really beautiful to see on all the climbs, really amazing fans, so many kids cheering for everybody, not just one rider. It was really something amazing to see and to live."

As he's been saying for the last few days, this title may be his fourth, and that may feel like domination, but there was nothing easy about this victory. He's looked more tired than tested and ever, and despite his hefty winning margin, every second of it was hard fought.

For that, Pogačar recognised the efforts of all his peloton companions, who have had to ride every single kilometre that he has.

"I wish everybody who was there, all the riders involved in the race, huge respect for finishing this race. It was one of the toughest Tours de France I ever did, huge respect to everybody," he said.

Concluding, in typical Pogačar fashion, was a noncommittal, humorous end. A rider who never takes himself, or all of this, too seriously.

"What else can I say, I don't know…. maybe I'll be back," he teased. "Thank you so much."

