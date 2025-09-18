'I'm ready to go' – Remco Evenepoel travels to Rwanda as favourite for a third time trial world title

Belgian aiming to win 'as many jerseys as possible' during two-week racing block at World and European Championships

THE TUMBLE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 5 a 133.6km stage from Pontypool to The Tumble on September 06, 2025 in The Tumble, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
World time trial champion Remco Evenepoel travelled to Rwanda on Thursday to begin his quest to add two more championships to his palmarès, with Sunday's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships his first goal.

Evenepoel, who has won the time trial world title in each of the past two seasons, is the favourites to do so again this weekend, and he'll also compete for a second road race title in the Rwanda capital Kigali on the following Sunday.

With no Filippo Ganna on the start list for Sunday's hilly time trial, Tadej Pogačar will line up as Evenepoel's main challenger on the hilly 40.6km route in Kigali.

Evenepoel said that he's anticipating the battle for the rainbow jersey and also singled out Pogačar's trade teammate Jay Vine as one to watch, with the Australian recently finishing second at the Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial.

A win on Sunday and a third time trial world title would represent a perfect start to Evenepoel's championships challenge, with the 267.5km road race and then two days of racing in the Drôme-Ardèche region of France up next.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

