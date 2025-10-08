I'm a Garmin guy, but the Apple Ultra 2 is now my go-to watch for cycling – it's got $150 off in this last chance Amazon Big Deals Day offer

I won't lie, I'm a massive Garmin fanboy. I've used many of the cycling tech giants' products over the years, including the Garmin Edge 840 Solar, one of the best bike computers ever made, and one of my all-time favorite pieces of cycling tech, the Garmin Varia RCT715 rear radar light, which is simply outstanding.

There's no doubt Garmin make many of the best smartwatches for cycling too, and until recently I used the Garmin Fenix 7 watch for all my cycling tracking – that's also pretty much perfect.

However, I'm in the Apple ecosystem and use Apple products daily. I'm writing this on an Apple MacBook Pro, have always had an iPhone, and I love my AirPods Pro 2 headphones. So I found myself wondering why I don't have an Apple Watch, and I took the plunge on the Apple Ultra 2 after I saw a seldom-seen discount during a previous Amazon shopping event.

Now I'm wishing I had waited, because this current Amazon Big Deals Day deal is even better. Right now, you can get the Apple Ultra 2 Cellular for just $649.99, and that's a saving of $150 on the RRP of $799. For Prime Day in October, shoppers in the UK, the Apple Ultra 2 Cellular is now just £609, down from £659 – a lesser discount, but still worthy.

I've never seen the Ultra 2 cheaper, and suggest if you've had the Ultra 2 in mind, you pull the trigger now, because this price won't last – and Prime Day ends at midnight on 8th October.

Apple brands the Ultra 2 as the ultimate sports and adventure watch, and it does that ever so well, but as an Apple user, its seamless integration with my other products means it ticks all the boxes as my everyday watch too. For cycling, it works brilliantly with advanced features that suit my needs perfectly.

The Ultra 2 is at this price a seriously incredible piece of tech, and its titanium case gives it a rugged ready-for-adventure look. There is a never-ending list of excellent everyday functionality, and I won't list them all, because the joy of discovering what this watch does is all part of the fun of owning one.

For most people, the deal breaker when considering a purchase will be the infamous battery life. Previous Apple Watches have been poor, but the Ultra 2, for me and most people, it's no issue whatsoever. You have to charge essentially every other day, and that doesn't bother me.

I love listening to music while cycling, and the Ultra syncs perfectly to my AirPods with a satisfying chime to let you know, and automatically shows all your Spotify playlists and podcasts, which you can control from the watch screen with its touchscreen.

