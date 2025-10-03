Illness forces Mads Pedersen to end outstanding season early and miss last two races

Dane was scheduled to race Friday's Münsterland Giro and support Jonas Vingegaard in European Championships road race

Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen is presented on stage before the start of the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 183 km race between Torino - Reggia di Venaria and Novara, in Italy&#039;s Piemonte region, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has ended his very successful 2025 season early, with illness forcing him out of his last two planned races at the Münsterland Giro and European Championships.

Lidl-Trek announced the news on Friday ahead of the 1.pro race in Germany's start, so Pedersen will now settle into recovery and the off-season, starting his gradual build-up to 2026.

"He will therefore miss both Münsterland Giro and the European Championship this weekend and end his racing season. Get well soon, Mads!"

As it stands, Pedersen is currently in third place in the UCI points ranking, behind only Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), whom he was due to support at the upcoming European Championships on Sunday.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

