'It didn't matter who it was, we were here to win' – Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek absorb all the pressure at Vuelta a España to finally capture stage victory

Former World Champion and team put on tactical breakaway masterclass in Monforte de Lemos on stage 15

Mads Pedersen celebrates winning stage 15 at the Vuelta a España
Mads Pedersen celebrates winning stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even an hour after crossing the line and feeling the euphoria of victory on a Grand Tour stage, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was still fired up, saying it "didn't matter who it was" up the road on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, today was going to be his.

For a sport where 150 riders line up at the start and 50 of them get a chance to fight for the win out of a breakaway, as was the case on Sunday's stage to Monforte de Lemos, on occasion, there are days when a superstar rider is simply too strong for the rest, and former World Champion Pedersen is certainly one of them.

Having made it into the group which would play out the finale, Pedersen's job was far from simple, with his status as one of the top riders in the world, second-highest in the UCI rankings behind only Tadej Pogačar, and the fastest in the break making him the target of several attacks.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

