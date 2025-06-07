Recommended reading

'I would not be bothered if he falls through the ice' – Lefevere offers advice for Evenepoel ahead of clash with Pogačar and Vingegaard at Dauphiné

Former team boss says Olympic champion should race the pre-Tour de France former marker as he did in 2024

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 111st Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2025
Remco Evenepoel's former team boss, Patrick Lefevere, has offered up some words of wisdom to the Soudal-QuickStep rider ahead of his face-off with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Lefevere believes Evenepoel should not be concerned if he is dropped in the high mountains during the eight-day race, which kicks off on Sunday, and is confident that the Olympic champion knows how to peak just right for the Tour de France – that being, the same way as in 2024.

