'I was sliding all around' - Sandy Dujardin rides to victory in Maryland Cycling Classic on high tyre pressure

By published

Frenchman scores big in TotalEnergies' first foray in the US

Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies)
Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandy Dujardin wasn't the top favourite to win the Maryland Cycling Classic, but a combination of luck, great bike handling skills and timing netted the victory for the Frenchman on his TotalEnergies team's first time racing on US soil.

The 28-year-old managed to make all the right moves, entering into a large breakaway and then going off the front on the final lap with the USA's Brandon McNulty.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.