'I was scared about finding the space' – Paul Magnier avoids late crash in Tour of Guangxi opener to maintain red-hot winning form

Frenchman powers to 15th victory of the season and looks ahead to more leadership in sprints and the Classics in 2026 alongside Tim Merlier

FANGCHENG, CHINA - OCTOBER 14: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 1 a 149.4km stage from Fangchenggang to Fangchenggang on October 14, 2025 in Fangcheng, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Magnier had several trips to the podium after winning the opening stage in Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

While not all WorldTour victories carry quite the same prestige, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) certainly would have felt the weight of his second one at the Tour of Guangxi on Tuesday, as nigh-on ten microphones were clipped to his jersey and thrust toward his face ahead of his translated debrief with local media in China. 

Sitting down to speak to eventually speak with the anglophone press, Magnier couldn't help but look ahead to 2026 as his red-hot form from the end of the season continued into October and he took down his 15th win of the year, leaving him with the equal second-most victories behind only Tadej Pogačar

The Frenchman's teammate Tim Merlier and Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates-XRG) are the other two riders with 15 wins so far this year, but with likely four more chances in China to come this week, it looks as though Magnier could finish with the outright second-most among male pros in 2025 – quite the achievement at only 21.

"I was a bit nervous in the last few kilometres because I was scared about finding the space, but Černý and Van Gestel did a super nice job to give me the space to sprint, and in the last 200 metres I was still feeling super strong and fresh, so I made it to the line.

