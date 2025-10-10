Belgian Competition Authority action leads to suspension of maximum gearing standard test at Tour of Guangxi, UCI to appeal

'The standard, adopted under disputable conditions, is likely to cause harm to SRAM that is serious and difficult to repair, thereby justifying its suspension,' said the BCA in a media release

The test of the UCI's new Maximum Gear Ratio standard which was set to unfold at the Tour of Guangxi, which starts on Tuesday, has been suspended after interim measures were imposed by the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA).

The move comes after the US component group SRAM last month said it had filed a complaint with the BCA, triggering an investigation by the anti-trust authority to "determine whether the adoption of the ‘Maximum Gearing’ technical standard by the UCI amounts to an anticompetitive decision".

"The UCI expresses its surprise at the intervention of a competition authority on a subject desired by all stakeholders of cycling, the scope of which was limited to analysing the effects that limiting gear ratios may have on riders’ speed and therefore on safety, especially considering that the decision is issued by a Belgian authority responding to a complaint from a US company against a Swiss sports association regarding a test to be carried out on Chinese territory," said the UCI in a statement.

"The UCI deeply regrets that riders’ safety does not appear to be a shared objective with those who challenged the implementation of the Maximum Gearing Test Protocol before the said Authority. However, the UCI will continue to act in the interests of the safety of riders, other members of the peloton and spectators."

