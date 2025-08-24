'I want to show what I can do' - Jai Hindley targets GC at Vuelta a España in Red Bull's last Grand Tour before Remco Evenepoel joins squad in 2026

The Australian rider targets Vuelta a España overall after crashing out of the Giro d'Italia in the first week

NOVARA, ITALY - AUGUST 23: Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 1 a 186.7km stage from Torino-Reggia di Venaria to Novara / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2025 in Novara, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After working for Primož Roglič in the 2024 Tour, then crashing out of the 2025 Giro d'Italia in the first week, it'd be fair to say that Australia's Jai Hindley has recently built up a fair amount of unfinished business with the Grand Tours - and at the 2025 Vuelta a España, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer is keen to put the record straight with a vengeance.

Plenty of top riders taking part in the Vuelta a España this year and with potential to do a good GC have already been ruling themselves out or playing the wait-and-see game until the first major mountain top finish in Andorra next Thursday.

"Jonas [Vingegaard] is the big favourite of course, and then there are the two guys from UAE [João Almeida and Juan Ayuso].

Hindley has yet to see how Evenepoel's presence will further affect the ambitions of riders like himself, Roglič, 2025 Tour de France podium finisher Florian Lipowitz and 2024 Giro d'Italia runner up Dani Martínez. But he has no doubt that the presence of the Belgian represents a pivotal moment for the squad in GC battles.

Red Bull certainly know how to win the Vuelta a España, given they managed to succeed with Roglič last year as he took his record--equalling fourth edition of the race, so Hindley will be able to count on some considerable experience from the team car.

Quite how closely he'll be able to follow Roglič's wheel tracks in terms of results is hard to say, but the Australian is certainly determined to give it his best shot.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

