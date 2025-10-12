'I had to finish here' – Arnaud Démare 'not in great shape' for retirement race but will enjoy Paris-Tours through a different lens

By published

'It's the end of something, the end of a beautiful story' says French sprinter

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Arnaud Demare of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels prior to the 92nd GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2025 a 193km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Arnaud Démare (Arkéa–B&B Hotels) before the GP de Fourmies last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Arkéa–B&B Hotels were setting out Arnaud Démare's race schedule for 2025, the WorldTour event of the Tour of Guangxi was the final race they had in mind for the French sprinter, however knowing that this season was to be his last Démare had his heart set on a different ending to the story of his 14-year WorldTour career.

"I said ‘no, don't take me to China, I want to finish at Paris-Tours.’ It was a symbolic race for me even before winning it," Démare said in a release from the organisers of Sunday's 211.6km race .

The rider who raced the majority of his career for FDJ will close it out with Arkéa-B&B Hotels – a team that is also drawing to an end – in a squad with Pierre Thierry, Rémi Lelandais, Jenthe Biermans and Florian Sénéchal. It will be Démare's 11th time on the start line of Paris-Tours, where he has been on the podium four times.

"Obviously, I feel a little strange. It's the end of something, the end of a beautiful story," said Démare. "It was important for me to finish at Paris-Tours. I am a very emotional person, it will be hard for me to hold back."

Démare came close both at the start of the year with second places at Étoile de Bessèges and then also more recently at Tour Poitou-Charentes and the 34-year-old doesn't appear to have any expectations of capturing a victory in his last showing either.

He will be lining up for the event, which this year finishes on the Boulevard Béranger, in a packed field including defending champion Christophe Laporte and his Visma- Lease a Bike teammate Olav Kooij, along with Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) and 2024 runner-up Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek).

Démare will be facing that formidable group of competitors after what hasn't exactly been smooth sailing through the last month.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.