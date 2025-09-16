'I don't understand the UCI's hypocrisy; what happened in Gaza is genocide' - Pello Bilbao speaks out after Vuelta a España protests

'Everything that's happened at the Vuelta serves to show the weakness of cycling' - Bahrain Victorious rider tells El Periódico

Pello Bilbao has accused the UCI of hypocrisy, reaffirming his strong personal stance against Israel's invasion of Gaza in response to the October 7 terrorist attacks.

The veteran Bahrain Victorious rider has a 'Stop Genocide on Gaza' post pinned to his Instagram account and admits he is 'quite radical' on the issue, but believes many others think the same in the professional peloton.

"I don't know what we're waiting for to get a clear name for it. What's happening in Gaza is genocide, and I've considered it that way for a long time," Bilbao told Spanish newspaper El Periódico during an interview.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for Israel to be banned from competing in international sports, like Russia was after its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Bilbao agrees with Sánchez's position and questions the UCI's hypocrisy, while sharing his feelings for the riders and staff at the Israel-Premier Tech team.

Bilbao rode the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montréal at the weekend and rode this year's Vuelta a España. He is supportive of the Pro-Palestinian protests that blocked the race on several occasions, and meant that stage 21 failed to finish in central Madrid.

Michal Kwiatkowski was one of only a few riders to speak out, warning that "from now on, it’s clear for everyone that a cycling race can be used as an effective stage for protests and next time it will only get worse, because someone allowed it to happen and looked the other way."

