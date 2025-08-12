'I became increasingly concerned about my safety' – German talent ends career at 21 following recent rider deaths in peloton

Former Zwift Academy winner Louiz Kitzki says 'The more chaotic a race became, the more brutally I broke down mentally'

BESSEGES, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Stan Van Tricht of Belgium and Louis Kitzki of Germany and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck during the 55th Etoile de Besseges - Tour du Gard 2025, Stage 3 a 164.05km stage from Besseges to Besseges / Race stopped by the raiders due to adverse weather conditions / on February 07, 2025 in Besseges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Zwift Academy winner Louis Kitski has abruptly ended his career as a professional cyclist due to increasing concerns for his own safety, following the deaths of riders in races in the last two seasons.

The German rider, 21, detailed the mental effects that the passing of Samuele Privitera, at the Giro Ciclistico Valle D'Aosta in July, and André Drege, at the 2024 Tour of Austria, had on his mental state, in an eye-opening Instagram post.

"Probably not the kind of career end I had imagined…" said Kitzki on Instagram. "After participating in my last race, the Giro Ciclistico Valle D'Aosta, and the associated death of Samuele Privitera, I decided to end my career as a professional cyclist.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

