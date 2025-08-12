'I became increasingly concerned about my safety' – German talent ends career at 21 following recent rider deaths in peloton

Former Zwift Academy winner Louis Kitski has abruptly ended his career as a professional cyclist due to increasing concerns for his own safety, following the deaths of riders in races in the last two seasons.

The German rider, 21, detailed the mental effects that the passing of Samuele Privitera, at the Giro Ciclistico Valle D'Aosta in July, and André Drege, at the 2024 Tour of Austria, had on his mental state, in an eye-opening Instagram post.

In just the first two years of his career, having earned his way to a spot on Alpecin-Deceuninck through the Zwift Academy competition in 2023, Kitzki was honest about how he could "never reproduce in races what I had worked so hard to achieve in training."

"Probably not the kind of career end I had imagined…" said Kitzki on Instagram. "After participating in my last race, the Giro Ciclistico Valle D'Aosta, and the associated death of Samuele Privitera, I decided to end my career as a professional cyclist.

"After last year's Tour of Austria, where another rider died, I already had serious doubts about racing and was on the verge of quitting. Nevertheless, I continued and largely suppressed what had happened.

"Unfortunately, after the Tour of Austria, I never became the racer I once was again. I became increasingly concerned about my safety and felt increasingly uncomfortable in races, which in the medium term meant that I was never able to reproduce in races what I had worked so hard to achieve in training."

Affected by the tragedies at two races he'd been present at, Kitzki was unable to match previous performance levels, with the chaos of the peloton and safety fears serving as a mental block in competition. He had no doubts about his decision to call an end to his career, though, with Privitera's death confirming a decision he'd already been pondering.

"Towards the end, races were unfortunately just an annoying side effect that you had to accept if you wanted to earn money from cycling," he said. "I had completely lost the fun of racing, and the more chaotic a race became, the more brutally I broke down mentally.

"Unfortunately, without the mind, the body only functions poorly. What happened in the Aosta Valley was ultimately just confirmation of my decision, and I can see how well I've been doing since I quit. I regret that I was unable to live up to some expectations as a professional cyclist and that my collaboration with Alpecin is now coming to an end. Nevertheless, I am certain that it was the right decision to stop."

He signed off the emotional post by thanking those at Alpecin-Deceuninck who helped him during his short career, from his coach to his teammates and all the support staff, crediting the team for their treatment of young riders finding their way into the sport.

"I felt that this team is very aware of its responsibility towards young athletes and I never felt pressured in any way," Kitzki added. "I always enjoyed the training and the improvement process very much and hopefully I will find the time to cycle again occasionally in the future."