André Drege dies age 25 following crash at Tour of Austria

André Drege, a professional cyclist racing for Team Coop-Repsol, died at the age of 25 due to injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour of Austria on Saturday.

The organisers of the Tour of Austria officially announced Drege's death on Saturday, July 6, following stage 4 of the event.

Drege fell on a descent and suffered fatal injuries, according to several Austrian media.

The queen stage 4 at the Tour of Austria was 151.7km from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals. It included mid-race climbs over Fuscher Törl, and Hochtor, which peaked at 66km into the stage, and then climbs over Iselsberg and Kals am Grossglockner at the finish.

The was limited news about Drege's injuries during the stage, however, the podium ceremony was cancelled.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of André Drege," said the organisers of the Tour of Austria.

"On Saturday 6th July following a very serious crash during the descent of the Großglockner at stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, André crashed and sustained severe injuries.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family and loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time."

Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna won stage 4, while Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leads the general classification.

Event organiser have not yet announced whether the final stage of the Tour of Austria will take place on Sunday

The cycling community has paid touching tributes to André Drege in the hours following the tragic announcement of his death.

Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to André Drege family, friends and teammates.

An awful day for cycling, another life gone too soon. RIP André Drege 💔🕊️Our thoughts go out to André’s family, friends and team mates. pic.twitter.com/OA3wF0WwOdJuly 6, 2024

Heartbreaking news from Tour of Austria today. We are sending all our love and strength to the friends, family and @TeamCoopRepsol teammates of André Drege 🖤July 6, 2024

A loss felt in the entire cycling community. Our thoughts are with the friends, family and teammates of André Drege. ⁰⁰Rest in peace, André.July 6, 2024

We are heartbroken to learn the passing of our fellow colleague cyclist André Drege, who had a wonderful career ahead of him. We send our sincere condolences to his family and his team @TeamCoopRepsol 🖤July 6, 2024

Keeping everybody within @TeamCoopRepsol and André Drege's loved ones in our thoughts after a horrible tragedy at the Tour of Austria today.Big hugs from everyone here. Stay strong.July 6, 2024