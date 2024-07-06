André Drege dies age 25 following crash at Tour of Austria

Cycling community pays touching tribute

André Drege
André Drege (Image credit: Team Coop-Repsol)

André Drege, a professional cyclist racing for Team Coop-Repsol, died at the age of 25 due to injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour of Austria on Saturday.

The organisers of the Tour of Austria officially announced Drege's death on Saturday, July 6, following stage 4 of the event.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.