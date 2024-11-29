Hunt sweetens its Black Friday deals with a bonus 10% off site wide

UK wheel brand Hunt's 'Biggest Sale of the Year' even bigger with an extra 10% off

A rear Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc wheel fitted with a Vittoria tyre on a Dolan bike
Hunt kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, launching 35% off wheelsets and tyres at the start of the month. It's now officially Black Friday and Hunt's 'Biggest Sale of the Year' has just got a little bigger, with Hunt releasing a site-wide 10% off code.

The extra 10% off across its range of highly rated wheels means there are solid discounts to be grabbed on some of the best road bike wheels around – like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset carrying a $747.18 discount or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheelset with a $676.73 reduction.

Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Save 32% US: $2,299Now $1,551.82 UK:Now £1200.83

Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Save 32%

US: Was $2,299, Now $1,551.82
UK: Was £1,779, Now £1200.83

Hunt's Sub50 wheels scored well in our recent aero wheel wind tunnel test, the deeper Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset shares the same Limitless rim technology but adds an extra 10mm of depth.

Read our Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset review.

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Save 37% US: $1,829Now $1,152.27 UK: Now £944.37

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Save 37%

US: Was $1,829, Now $1,152.27
UK: Was £1,499, Now £944.37


The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes further reduces weight and increases lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel designed 25mm wide/32mm deep Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through wind, saving seconds up and down.

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Save up to 41%&nbsp;

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Save up to 41% 

US: Was $1379, Now $806.71
UK: Was £1,079, Now £825.43

The Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheelset is a mid-depth, lightweight all-round road wheelset weighing in at a claimed 1,466g. The wide, blunt profile of the Aerodynamicist is designed to reduce drag and has been used by riders of Team Coop-Hitec at the Tour de France Femmes.

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Save 42%

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Save 42%

US: Was $1399, Now $809.10
UK: Was £1,099.00, Now £629.10

The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheelset benefits from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and delivers tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough (1,524g) to tackle climbs, and stable enough to manage crosswinds. They feature a hooked & ETRTO-compliant tubeless-ready rim, designed for full clincher tyres and the best tubeless tyres.

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: Save up to 40%&nbsp;

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: Save up to 40% 

US: Was $749, Now $449.10
UK: Was £579, Now £359.10

The highlight of the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL is its aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Using the brand's years of wind tunnel research, Hunt claims they are one of the fastest alloy disc-brake wheelsets available. They also have updated Sprint SL hubs which reduce weight and give quick 7.5 degree engagement and reliability.

Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset: Save up to 41%&nbsp;

Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset: Save up to 41% 

US: Was $1399, Now $818.41
UK: Was £1,099, Now £741.83

If your looking to upgrade your stock gravel wheels these Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race wheelset will give a noticable boost in performance. I have been using a set of Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race wheels for gravel and bikepacking for a few years now and been very impressed with how they ride.

Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.