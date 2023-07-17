Syncros launch one-piece carbon fibre Capital SL wheelsets

The new one-piece Syncros Capital SL wheelsets are claimed to weigh just 1170g in a 40mm depth and 1290g for the 60mm deep option, putting them up there with the best lightweight wheels. At the same time, Syncros claims there is a 7 per cent reduction in aero drag, when used with the new Schwalbe Pro One Aero tyres in what Syncros calls its 'System for Speed', the tyres also have differential front and rear construction.

Stiffer and lighter

The one-piece construction of rims and spokes lowers rotating mass (Image credit: Syncros)

Syncros, part of Scott Sports, has used a one-piece carbon construction for the new wheels, where the 16 carbon spokes and the hookless bead rim are fabricated as one piece. A similar sort of design to the Corima MCC 12 spoke carbon wheels which launched recently.

The brand says that its patented process also allows it to achieve consistently high tension in the carbon spokes. Essentially, the incorporation of the central section of the hub body after curing pushes the spokes outwards and, Syncros says, results in a precisely defined spoke tension.

As well as the reduced weight, there’s a decrease in rotational inertia due to the lower mass at the rim, which Syncros says is 20 per cent lower than a traditional, spoked carbon-rimmed wheel. That in turn, along with the high spoke tension, is said to allow the wheels to spin up faster when accelerating.

Carbon spokes are claimed to be 35 per cent stronger than steel spokes (Image credit: Syncros)

Syncros says that it has focussed on optimising wheel stiffness, taking advantage of its construction process to improve the handling feel of the new Syncros Capital SL wheels. The carbon spokes are claimed to be 35 per cent stronger than steel spokes, while they run from one side of the rim to the other across the hub flange, and are woven together at the intersection, also increasing torsional stiffness.

The rims are built hookless, which Syncros says leads to a smoother transition from the tyre to the rim, reducing drag. There’s also said to be better impact protection, reduced risk of pinch flats, increased rim strength and decreased weight over a hooked bead. Maximum tyre pressure is stated at 5 bar / 72psi.

Improved aero

Syncros used an instrumented Scott Addict RC bike to assess drag in real-world conditions (Image credit: Syncros)

Syncros hasn’t just focussed on wheel stiffness though, apparently also taking its new wheelset to the wind tunnel to hone its aerodynamics, resulting, it says, in a seven per cent lowering of drag across a range of yaw angles compared to an (unspecified) benchmark wheel, although as we found out when we wind tunnel tested ten aero wheelsets, comparisons aren't straightforward.

It says that it’s achieved its aero gains by looking at the wheel and tyre as a system, working with Schwalbe to develop the new 28mm Pro One Aero tyres to accompany the wheels. These have differential sizes and tread depth and pattern front and rear to balance aerodynamics, rolling resistance, grip and durability.

The rims are compliant with ETRTO standards and have a wideish 25mm internal width, which Syncros says is optimised to balance aerodynamics and rolling resistance.

Syncros claims that its testing shows that the new wheels and tyres working together are faster than competitor wheels running narrower tyres and also offer optimal handling.

New Schwalbe Pro One Aero tyres

New Schwalbe Pro One Aero tyres are optimised to work with the new wheelset (Image credit: Syncros)

The new Schwalbe Pro One Aero tyres come in 28mm width only, which is claimed to lower rolling resistance over a narrower tyre and also provide a larger sail area. This is particularly important for the front wheel, which is in the airflow more than the rear wheel.

So Schwalbe says that the front tyre has been developed to provide an optimised aerodynamic profile on wider modern rims. The rear tyre, meanwhile, is designed for lower rolling resistance and increased durability.

Schwalbe claims that the new front tyre lowers aerodynamic drag by 20 per cent at 45km/h in comparison to the Pro One TT tyre in the same width. It’s also incorporated its RaceGuard puncture protection layer in the new tyre to add extra protection against flats, a feature absent in the Pro One TT tyre.

With low weight important in particular when climbing, Syncros says that the new Capital SL wheels will be used by Romain Bardet and the rest of the DSM-Firmenich team in the uphill time trial tomorrow at the Tour de France.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Syncros. We worked intensively with the engineers of Syncros, who share the same holistic approach to aerodynamics. This has resulted in an extraordinary set of TT wheels that align perfectly with other aerodynamic elements. We can't wait to race with the Syncros TT wheels from tomorrow onwards." said the Head of Science at Team DSM-Firmenich Narelle Neumann.

If the Syncros Capital SL wheelset is too esoteric for you, there are also conventionally spoked versions available with the same 40mm and 60mm rim profiles. All are available with either a Shimano 11-speed or an SRAM XDR freehub.

The new wheelsets are also covered by a two-year Statutory warranty and a three-year crash replacement programme if the worst should happen.

A strengthened partnership with Team DSM-Firmenich

Team DSM-Firmenich athletes as mentioned above will now use Syncros Capital SL wheelsets for time trials. And at the upcoming 22km Tour de France time trial stage tomorrow. Syncros has been supplying the team with components since 2021 in the shape of saddles, seat posts and cockpits. But the new partnership will see Men's and Women's squads' race time trials on Scott Plasma time trial bikes equipped with the Capital SL disc rear wheel and Capital SL 60mm front wheel. The disc wheel has a claimed weight of 970 grams whilst the 60mm front wheels tip the scales at 590 grams.

Pascal Ducrot Vice President of Scott Sports said "We are excited that the partnership continues to grow with Team DSM-Firmenich as we today announce our extended sponsorship for the Time Trial wheels. The innovative Capital SL wheels will bring a real benefit to the team, and I really look forward to the future, as the team goes from strength to strength.”