How to watch the men's and women's 2021 Clásica San Sebastián – live TV and streaming

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates victory in 2018 race ahead of Bauke Mollema – both return this year

WorldTour and Women's WorldTour racing returns on Saturday July 31 with the 41st edition of the Clásica San Sebastián and the third edition of the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa.

Each of the one-day races have attracted a star-studded lineup, with numerous big names racing off the back of the Tour de France, Giro Donne and Tokyo Olympics as others prepare for the Vuelta a España.

The race will be broadcast in select locations in Europe and the rest of the world.

2019 winner Remco Evenepoel is absent from the men's race this year, though women's winner Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange) is back, as is 2018 men's winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Other past winners of the men's race taking part include Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech).

Big names taking part include Giro champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), who returns to racing ahead of the Vuelta, and Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

As well as Yates and Bernal, Ineos also bring Dani Martínez and Gianni Moscon as part of a very strong squad. Mikel Landa leads Bahrain Victorious alongside Mark Padun and Matej Mohorič, while Simon Yates heads up Team BikeExchange.

Other top names set to contend include teenage sensation Juan Ayuso and Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates, Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), and Jai Hindley (Team DSM).

In the women's race, new Olympic time trial champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) heads up the start list. She'll be battling against 2019 winner Kennedy, as well as Trek-Segafredo trio Ellen Van Dijk, Ruth Winder and Audrey Cordon Ragot.

Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), Eider Merino (A.R. Monex), Tatiana Guderzo (Alè BTC Ljubljana), Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing), and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) are also women to watc in the 140-kilometre race.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Clásica San Sebastián and Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa.

Clásica San Sebastián live stream

The men's and women's races will both be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The two races will be aired in the UK, the USA and Australia and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99. Highlights of both races are available to Canadian subscriberrs.

In the USA, both races will also be aired on Flobikes. Subscription plans start from $12.50 per month or $150 per year.

The two races will be aired in Spain on EITB as well as RTVE. In Belgium, the races will be aired on VRT while Rai will air the race in Italy.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Clásica San Sebastián and Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa.

Clásica San Sebastián schedule