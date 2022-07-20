How to watch the 2022 Tour de France Femmes – live TV and streaming

Starting on Sunday, July 24, the women's peloton will line up for what will be an historical moment in cycling at the return of the women's Tour de France - now called Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The eight-day stage race will begin at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris and travel across 1,029 kilometres through northeast France.

The best women cyclists in the world will be challenged to four flatter stages, two puncheur stages that include a day with gravel sectors, and back-to-back mountain stages in the Vosges, before ending atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with 2.5 hours of live coverage of all eight stages.



The 2022 Tour de France Femmes will offer something for every type of rider. We can expect the quest for the yellow jersey to begin with a bunch sprint in Paris, where fast women such as Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) will also be eyeing the green jersey.

Then the yellow jersey could perhaps move onto the shoulders of a puncheur or breakaway specialist as the race heads east through relentlessly-undulating terrain. Many riders will be focussed on the gravel on stage 4 as a place to make a mark on the race. The terrain offers short, steep climbs and four gravel sectors, where the race may not be won but could be lost. Riders such as Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will be tipped to excel on this stage.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), newly-crowned, three-time winner of the Giro d'Italia Donne, thrives on challenging, high-altitude climbs and so the final two mountain stages in the Vosges will suit her best.

She will face a range of contenders, who are also eyeing the yellow jersey, in addition to Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma, riders such Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Marta Cavalli and her teammate Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) will also be targeting the mountainous finale.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

Watch our video guide to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift below.

Tour de France Femmes live streaming

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport (opens in new tab) as well as streaming on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) will also carry live coverage while Sky Sport (opens in new tab) will offer coverage in New Zealand.

ESPN (opens in new tab) will air the race in Pan Central and South America.

The Tour de France Femmes will be available to view in the USA on CNBC (opens in new tab) and Peacock Premium (opens in new tab). A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes (opens in new tab) will air the Tour de France Femmes in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV (opens in new tab) in France, TG4 TV (opens in new tab)in Ireland, ARD (opens in new tab) in Germany, Sporza (opens in new tab) and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium, TV2 (opens in new tab) Norway, DKTV2 (opens in new tab) Denmark, NOS (opens in new tab) in the Netherlands, and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

