Recommended reading

'He's got amazing numbers' - Tadej Pogačar enjoys weekend off at Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix during Tour de France training

By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader to ride Critérium du Dauphiné and complete Tour de France recon in June

Tadej Pogačar after winning the 2025 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Tadej Pogačar after winning the 2025 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar enjoyed a weekend off from altitude training for the Tour de France, spending time as a VIP guest at the Monaco Formula Grand Prix. It seems his form is so good that he can take a break from training before an intense summer of racing.

Pogačar cheered for young Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman and was driven in a sports car for a hot lap of the legendary Monaco circuit, where he also lives when not racing.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.