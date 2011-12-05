GreenEdge and RadioShack-Nissan confirmed for WorldTour

Image 1 of 2 GreenEdge general manager, Shayne Bannan (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 2 of 2 The Radioshack team chasing hard. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

The UCI approved the 2012 WorldTour status of RadioShack-Nissan and GreenEdge on Monday. The approval of both teams means that the 2012 WorldTour team licensing process is complete. 18 teams will race in the UCI's WorldTour next season and will be eligible to compete in all WorldTour events.

"On the basis of the documents submitted to the UCI Licence Commission following requests by the Commission on 16 November (to GreenEdge Cycling Team) and 18 November (to RadioShack-Nissan), the Commission today approved the registration of the RadioShack-Nissan (USA) team for the 2012 season and granted a UCI WorldTour licence to the GreenEdge Cycling Team (AUS) for the 2012-2013 period," read a statement from the UCI.

The UCI issued a list of top 15 ranked teams toward the WorldTour on October 15 and later confirmed their status. Three more were selected on November 22.

The UCI promised to release a complete list of 2012 UCI Professional Continental Teams on December 12.

UCI WorldTour Teams for 2012

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Euskaltel-Euskadi

FDJ

Garmin-Cervélo

GreenEdge

Katusha Team

Lampre - ISD

Liquigas - Cannondale

Lotto Belisol Team

Movistar Team

Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Rabobank

RadioShack-Nissan

Sky Procycling

Team Saxo Bank

Vacansoleil-DCM