BMC retain WorldTour licence

US team looking for repeat success in 2012

A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans displays the maillot jaune in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
George Hincapie leads BMC in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Having caught numerous headlines in their debut season as a ProTeam, including guiding Cadel Evans to victory in the Tour de France and finishing fifth in the UCI WorldTour rankings, BMC Racing Team's president/general manager Jim Ochowicz confirmed that the team have had their WorldTour licence renewed for next season. BMC, which will start 2012 at the Tour Down Under in mid-January passed all of the relevant checks and met all of the criteria necessary to earn the renewal.

"Cadel's victory at the Tour de France and the team's consistent performance throughout the year, both on and off the race course, is the true confirmation for this selection," Ochowicz said. "We look forward to the 2012 season with renewed enthusiasm and pride in our team of riders and staff."