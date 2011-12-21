Mouth watering prospect for Tour Down Under as GreenEdge announce all-star line-up

Image 1 of 3 New teammates Robbie McEwen and Matt Goss (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Full gass: Former Tour Down Under winner Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 GreenEdge's Sky recruit, Simon Gerrans during a training ride (Image credit: Dan Jones - GreenEdge Cycling)

Spoilt with options, it comes as no surprise that GreenEdge will bring all of their big hitters to the opening round of the WorldTour in Adelaide next month for the Santos Tour Down Under, with a firm eye on taking the title on Januray 22.

With three former winners in the team, Cameron Meyer, Stuary O'Grady and Simon Gerrans, as well as multiple stage winners Robbie McEwen and Matt Goss the team have to be considered the favourites to take out what is its' "home race".

"We’re obviously really proud to have such a great line-up for our first race on the WorldTour," said team general manager Shayne Bannan.

"Having our debut in Australia is exciting. It’s a race that has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. We are trying to honour that by bringing a really competitive roster. It will be a hard race, but we have a good chance to put GreenEdge on the map in our first big international competition."

The final squad does omit former winner Allan Davis, who will miss his first Tour Down Under in his career. Davis has been a long time supporter of the race but will be following a different build up as he seeks to finally make his mark on La Primavera in March. Bannan said that even without Davis the team selected would be more than prepared for all possibilities.

"The riders we have selected reflect the various scenarios that could very well play out in the race," added Bannan. "We’ll have a good chance of being up there in the sprints, but with the new stage finish on Willunga Hill, we also come prepared for a different style of racing."

GreenEdge for Santos Tour Down Under:

Cameron Meyer , Matt Goss, Stuart O’Grady, Simon Gerrans, Jack Bobridge, Leigh Howard and Robbie McEwen