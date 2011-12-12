Twenty-two Pro-Continental teams announced for 2012

Thomas Voeckler celebrates holding onto the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The definite list of 22 Pro-Continental teams has been announced by the UCI for the 2012 season.

The teams are registered in 13 countries, over four continents, and include the first Pro-Conti team registered in China.

The big team missing from the list from last year is Geox-TMC, which folded at the end of the 2011 season. Europcar and 1T4i are both included

The Pro-Conti Teams registered so far are listed below – and as no more teams can be added, any other teams will have to be Continental

2012 UCI Pro-Continental Teams

Accent Jobs – Willems Veranda’s (Bel)

Acqua&Sapone (Ita)

Andalucia (Spa)

AndroniGiocattoli (Ita)

Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)

Caja Rural (Spa)

Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)

Colnago – CSF INOX (Irl)

Colombia – Coldeportes (Col)

Team Europcar (Fra)

Farnese Vini (GBr)

Landbouwkrediet (Bel)

Project 1T4I (Ned)

Rusvelo (Rus)

Saur – Sojasun (Fra)

Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)

Team Netapp (Ger)

Team Type 1 – Sanofi(USA)

TopsportVlaanderen – Mercator (Bel)

Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Utensilnord Named (Irl)