Twenty-two Pro-Continental teams announced for 2012

1T4i and Europcar included

Thomas Voeckler celebrates holding onto the race lead

The definite list of 22 Pro-Continental teams has been announced by the UCI for the 2012 season.

The teams are registered in 13 countries, over four continents, and include the first Pro-Conti team registered in China.

The big team missing from the list from last year is Geox-TMC, which folded at the end of the 2011 season. Europcar and 1T4i are both included

The Pro-Conti Teams registered so far are listed below – and as no more teams can be added, any other teams will have to be Continental

2012 UCI Pro-Continental Teams
Accent Jobs – Willems Veranda’s (Bel)
Acqua&Sapone (Ita)
Andalucia (Spa)
AndroniGiocattoli (Ita)
Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)
Caja Rural (Spa)
Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)
Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)
Colnago – CSF INOX (Irl)
Colombia – Coldeportes (Col)
Team Europcar (Fra)
Farnese Vini (GBr)
Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
Project 1T4I (Ned)
Rusvelo (Rus)
Saur – Sojasun (Fra)
Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)
Team Netapp (Ger)
Team Type 1 – Sanofi(USA)
TopsportVlaanderen – Mercator (Bel)
Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
Utensilnord Named (Irl)