Video: Bruyneel on selecting squad for 2012 Tour de France

Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

At the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek training camp in Calpe, Spain, team manager Johan Bruyneel discussed the team's general strategy regarding the selection of the Tour de France roster.

Picking nine riders from a 30-deep ProTour squad line-up is always a challenge for the sport's premier event, particularly from one as deep in talent as Bruyneel's team which features three Tour de France podium finishers in Andy Schleck, Fränk Schleck and Andreas Klöden plus numerous stalwarts such as Fabian Cancellara, Jens Voigt, Chris Horner and Yaroslav Popovych.

Bruyneel has ample experience in selecting a Tour roster to contend for the yellow jersey, and in the video he describes the process from early season to the races immediately preceding the Tour which will ultimately determine the starting nine.