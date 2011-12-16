White, Stephens to direct at GreenEdge

Image 1 of 2 Matt White (left) chats with Shayne Bannan in Melbourne. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 2 GreenEdge Sports Director Neil Stephens behind the wheel (Image credit: Dan Jones - GreenEdge Cycling)

Australians Matt White and Neil Stephens have been officially confirmed as directeurs sportif for the new GreenEdge WorldTour squad. White comes from a stint at Cycling Australia's High Performance Program which he held after being sacked by Garmin-Cervélo last January.

Stephens has been working closely with GreenEdge team boss Shayne Bannan since the Giro d'Italia this year, and both he and White were present at the team's presentation earlier this month, but their official positions were only made public this week.

The team also named Frenchman Lionel Marie, another ex-Garmin-Cervélo directeur who helped that team to this year's Tour de France success, as well as Belgian Lorenzo Lapage and Italians Vittorio Algeri and Daniele Nardello.

Algeri is a former directeur sportif from Milram, while recently retired Nardello comes from a position with the Spanish Geox-TMC squad.

"Our line-up of sports directors reflect a very important part of our approach to building this team: to gather experienced and talented people in the sport whose competences compliment each other," said Bannan in a press release.

"We want GreenEdge to be a team where we can offer our riders the best framework in order to take the next step in their career, and I think we have gathered a group of sports directors who will be a key element in this ambition. Having had everyone on the together for the first time at our camp in Australia, I can only confirm that the pieces are coming together perfectly for our debut season."

