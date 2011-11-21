FDJ, Euskaltel-Euskadi and AG2R confirmed for WorldTour

UCI

The UCI today confirmed that French teams AG2R-La Mondiale and FDJ and Spanish squad Euskaltel-Euskadi will be in the WorldTour in 2012.

The three teams were outside the UCI's top 15 in sporting criteria and were up against Team Europcar and Geox-TMC for the final three spots. FDJ rejoins the sport's top tier after a one-year hiatus.

Europcar's application was rejected, according to the UCI, while Geox withdrew its application. The team lost its title sponsor and is currently fighting for its existence, while its riders are free to seek contracts with other organisations.

The UCI's Licensing Commission is still awaiting for additional documents from the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek and GreenEdge teams before their applications for the WorldTour can be decided upon.

In addition to its previous announcements upholding the existing licenses of eight teams, the UCI granted a three-year WorldTour bid for Katusha and Lotto-Belisol, a two-year license for FDJ and Omega Pharma-QuickStep and a one year extension for Saxo Bank.

Vacansoleil-DCM's place in the WorldTour for 2012 was not among the confirmed teams in the UCI's November 2 list of renewals, but was officially added to that list in today's announcement, with the decision having been made on November 9.

2012 WorldTour teams

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

FDJ

Euskaltel – Euskadi

Garmin – Cervélo

Katusha Team

Lampre - ISD

Liquigas – Cannondale

Lotto Cycling Project

Movistar Team

Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team

Rabobank

Saxo Bank Sungard

Sky Procycling

Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team

Pending:

GreenEdge Cycling Team

RadioShack – Nissan



