Eight WorldTour teams renewed by UCI

Image 1 of 2 UCI Image 2 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

The UCI today announced that it has approved the WorldTour licenses of eight teams: Astana, BMC, Garmin-Cervélo, Lampre-ISD, Liquigas-Cannondale, Movistar, Rabobank and Sky.

Project 1t4i was included on the list of teams given Professional Continental licenses. The former Skil-Shimano team missed out on the UCI's top 20 teams in terms of sporting criteria by four points and was not eligible for consideration for the WorldTour.

The eight teams given WorldTour licenses today passed muster with the organisation's auditors, Ernst & Young, meeting the already-announced sporting criteria as well as the ethical, financial and administrative requirements.

All of the teams approved today were in the middle of multi-year licenses. The remaining teams, including new formations GreenEdge and Lotto as well as teams looking to renew WorldTour licenses: Saxo Bank Sungard, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Katusha, and those looking to move up to the WorldTour from the second division will be called before the UCI License Commission between now and November 20, when the next decisions will be issued.

Geox-TMC, FDJ, Europcar, AG2R-La Mondiale and Euskaltel-Euskadi will be called before the commission and considered for the remaining places in the WorldTour.

Interestingly, the UCI stated that Vacansoleil-DCM and RadioShack-Nissan-Trek will be heard by the commission "in accordance with article 2.15.071 of the regulations", which stipulates the procedures for teams which were unable to be registered by the UCI.

When contacted by Cyclingnews, RadioShack felt confident that the squad would be issued a license. "It's just a question of paperwork and extra explanation, no worries at all," said the team.

The UCI also announced today 15 teams that were awarded a Professional Continental license.

WorldTour licenses awarded:

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Garmin-Cervél0 (USA)

Lampre - ISD (Ita)

Liquigas - Cannondale (Ita)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Rabobank (Ned)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

UCI Professional Continental licenses awarded:

Accent Jobs – Willems Veranda’s (Bel)

Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Acqua & Sapone (Ita)

Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)

Caja Rural (Spa)

Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne (Fra)

Colnago – CSF Inox (Irl)

Colombia - Coldeportes (Col)

Landbouwkrediet (Bel)

Project 1t4i (Ned)

Saur - Sojasun (Fra)

Spidertech powered by C10 (Can)

Team NetApp (Ger)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)

UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team (USA)