'Good to do something different' - Egan Bernal bounces back in stage 15 break after GC Vuelta a España hopes evaporate

Colombian sixth at finish in Monforte de Lemos small group sprint won by Mads Pedersen

Egan Bernal on stage 15 at the Vuelta a España 2025
Egan Bernal on stage 15 at the Vuelta a España 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after he suffered badly in the Vuelta a España and lost all hope of the overall, 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) bounced back with a vengeance on stage 15 to form a hugely active part in the break of the day.

The Colombian star was part of the massive group of 45 that took off early on the long day running through the relentlessly hilly terrain of central Galicia, with more than 3,500 metres of vertical elevation gain.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

