Garmin Fenix 7S Solar smartwatch hits cheapest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Right now the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar is priced at $499.99 at the Garmin Store on Amazon, a 29% discount on the standard list price of $699.99. It's available at this price with either a black or a rose gold case in what we're guessing is an Early Black Friday Garmin sale.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is available in three size formats, with the 7S being the smallest, with a 42mm case size, so it's a good option for those with smaller wrists, which might be swamped by the standard 47mm or largest 51mm case, or those who just don't want the intrusive nature of bigger devices. There's the same functionality across the size range.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the best cycling watches, but it also offers a host of other functionality. That includes pretty much any other form of exercise you can think of from the close-at-hand, such as indoor cycling and cyclocross through to surfing, yoga and parachuting, so you'll be able to log whatever floats your boat (it covers rowing too).

There's a touchscreen interface as well as five buttons and this model includes solar charging, which can boost your time between charges by up to three days to a claimed 11 days.

Worn 24/7, the Garmin Fenix 7 will track off-bike metrics including steps and sleep. With its in-built LED sensors it will track your heart rate, heart rate variability and blood oxygen levels as well.

You can read all your exercise and health stats on the watch itself, but they're also synced over Bluetooth or WiFi to the Garmin Connect app for even more analysis and allowing you to browse trends and history.

Not only that, the Garmin Fenix 7 has all the functionality of the best cycling computers, allowing you to set up a course to follow, get directions, see up-coming climbs and pair to a rearview radar for alerts for approaching vehicles.

Garmin Fenix 7S Solar: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save 29%* - Down to its best-ever price, if you're looking to treat yourself to an absolutely feature-packed smartwatch, I don't think you'll find a better watch at this price (or a better price for this watch!)

It's worth noting that the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar is also discounted to the same price of $499.99 on Garmin's own site if you prefer to buy direct.

Also, we're shopping in a specific niche here. Obviously if you're not after a full-function smartwatch at this price, then spending half a thousand dollars on a smartwatch probably isn't... smart. But if you're after a new smartwatch and want all that Garmin has to offer, apart from the new AMOLED screen and flashlight that came on the Fenix 7 Pro that launched this year, then this is a Black Friday deal worth biting at.