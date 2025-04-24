Selle Italia unveils a clean twist on classic saddles

By

Italian brand adds a splash of elegance to its iconic models with White Range collection

The Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D saddle in white
The Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D saddle in white (Image credit: Selle Italia)

There are some days in life when things just click, when all the traffic lights ahead of you turn green, when the sun comes out from the behind clouds just as you're starting out on a ride, or when you find a saddle that fits you perfectly. 

Selle Italia is a brand well known for its rich history in bike saddles and has continually strived to help cyclists find their unique fit since 1897.

Image 1 of 4
Selle Italia Flite Boost saddle in white
The Selle Italia Flite Boost saddle in white(Image credit: Selle Italia)
Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.