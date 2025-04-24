Selle Italia unveils a clean twist on classic saddles

There are some days in life when things just click, when all the traffic lights ahead of you turn green, when the sun comes out from the behind clouds just as you're starting out on a ride, or when you find a saddle that fits you perfectly.

Selle Italia is a brand well known for its rich history in bike saddles and has continually strived to help cyclists find their unique fit since 1897.

In recent years, the Italian manufacturer has made a habit of producing industry-leading models to offer all cyclists, regardless of whether they're a coffee ride regular or a pro racer, the right saddle for them.

From its road and 3D printed saddles to its off-road and sustainable Greentech models, Selle Italia continues to push the boundaries of saddle design.

The brand prides itself on its innovation, continually testing the waters with new production techniques and materials, adapting and listening to the needs of the cycling community.

However, for all of their vast collection of saddle designs to provide cyclists with their perfect fit, there's been one thing missing.

Now Selle Italia has responded to the growing demand for saddles in even more colourways by revamping some of its iconic models in an elegant white version.

Four of the brand's flagship models are now available in white, combining class and style with their natural outstanding performance.

Image 1 of 4 The Selle Italia Flite Boost saddle in white (Image credit: Selle Italia) The Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo saddle in white (Image credit: Selle Italia) The Selle Italia SLR 3D Boost saddle in white (Image credit: Selle Italia) The Selle Italia SLR Boost saddle in white (Image credit: Selle Italia)

Selle Italia's White Range will include the following carbon rail saddle models: Flite Boost, SLR Boost, Novus Boost Evo and SLR Boost 3D.

The SLR Boost 3D saddle is the pick of the bunch, having been developed using Carbon DLS technology, with the saddle featuring a dedicated 3D-printed proprietary pattern to offer a unique look. The new White Range version is now available for £409.99.

Made completely in Italy, the cover of the SLR Boost 3D incorporates progressive differentiated cushioning over the surface area that makes contact with the rider, ensuring comfort that can't be matched by an off-the-shelf saddle, with the White Version on sale at £409.99.

Also available in the new White Range is the Italian brand's Flite Boost model, allowing those riders chasing an extra few watts not have to settle for less when it comes to design, with the Flite Boost's short and lightweight design making it optimal for racers, not have to settle for less when it comes to design. The Flite Boost White is also available for £289.99.

Also included in the newly released White Range and coming in at £254.99 is the Novus Boost Evo, a saddle designed with comfort as a priority. The wave profile design that adds additional comfort is now available in a white colour way.

And rounding out the collection is the SLR Boost, a tried and tested, fans' favourite saddle with one extra card up its sleeve thanks to it now being available in white too for £289.99.

These additions to the Italian brand's collection allow riders to combine unique, visual appeal with performance, something that is often overlooked in today's marginal gains era.

Selle Italia's White Range is available to purchase from www.selleitalia.com or authorised resellers.