The Garmin 1040 is one of the best GPS cycling computers available – with $123 off now at its lowest-ever price this year

Having one of the best GPS bike computers is an essential piece of cycling tech for a cyclist. They come packed with user-friendly functionality and can track all the ride data you could ever need – plus maps for navigation, and many use multi-band GPS navigation for accurate tracking.

Right now, Amazon has one of the best Garmin deals we've seen on the Garmin Edge 1040 with a $123 discount – that brings the price down from $599.99 to $476.99. Amazon also has a Garmin bundle deal on the Edge 1040 that includes the highly rated Garmin Varia rearview radar and tail light, now reduced by $123 from $799.98 to $676.98.

Garmin Edge 1040: $599.99 $476.99 at Amazon Save $123 on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is massive and includes multi-band GNSS technology for accurate navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever. Price check: Garmin: $579.99 | Walmart: $476.99

Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515: $799.98 $676.98 at Amazon Save $123 on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light. The Varia is one of the best rear cycling lights around and it provides an extra level of safety by alerting you to vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. It pairs seamlessly with the Edge 1040 bike computer, compatible smartphones, and the best cycling smartwatches.

The Garmin 1040 may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's lineup of GPS computers, as it has recently been succeeded by the Garmin Edge 1050. However, the upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 are fairly minimal considering the cost. If you are willing to forgo a few of the new features – such as the brighter screen, Garmin Pay, and the digital bell – the 1040 remains a solid choice.

The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the Garmin 1040 Solar extending its capacity to 45 hours.

The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen offers numerous features focused on fitness and performance. Key highlights include strength and stamina training, along with a built-in program that reminds you if you miss a workout, simplifying your training schedule planning.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 deals in your territory.