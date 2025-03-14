The Garmin 1040 is one of the best GPS cycling computers available – with $123 off now at its lowest-ever price this year

By published

The Garmin 1040 has spot-on GPS accuracy, a long-lasting battery and right now well under $500 on Amazon

Close up on the Garmi Edge 1040
(Image credit: Garmin)

Having one of the best GPS bike computers is an essential piece of cycling tech for a cyclist. They come packed with user-friendly functionality and can track all the ride data you could ever need – plus maps for navigation, and many use multi-band GPS navigation for accurate tracking.

Right now, Amazon has one of the best Garmin deals we've seen on the Garmin Edge 1040 with a $123 discount – that brings the price down from $599.99 to $476.99. Amazon also has a Garmin bundle deal on the Edge 1040 that includes the highly rated Garmin Varia rearview radar and tail light, now reduced by $123 from $799.98 to $676.98.

Garmin Edge 1040: $599.99 $476.99 at Amazon

Save $123 on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is massive and includes multi-band GNSS technology for accurate navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.

Garmin&nbsp;Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515:&nbsp;$799.98 $676.98&nbsp;at Amazon

Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515: $799.98 $676.98 at Amazon

Save $123 on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light. The Varia is one of the best rear cycling lights around and it provides an extra level of safety by alerting you to vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. It pairs seamlessly with the Edge 1040 bike computer, compatible smartphones, and the best cycling smartwatches.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

