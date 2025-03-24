Tracking your ride data just got cheaper – the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has just dropped by 50% at Walmart

By published

With thousands of top-rated reviews the Forerunner 945 is a superb training tool perfect for cyclists and multi-sport users

The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch showing screen training details
(Image credit: Garmin)

The best smartwatches can track almost any health and fitness metric you could ever want, and they offer performance that rivals most of the best bike computers. If you're a multi-sport athlete then they track all your sporting needs from running to swimming, and everything in between.

Right now, at Walmart, there's a sizeable discount on the Garmin Forerunner 945  – which means you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for just $299.99 – $300 off its list price of $599.99, which equates to a huge 50% saving.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99&nbsp;$299.99 at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $300 The Garmin Forerunner 945 has a load of cycling-specific features to improve your rides. It will track distance, heart rate, calories burned and more. It also boasts an impressive battery life that lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. For triathlon athletes, it is also one of the best triathlon watches around.

Price check: Amazon: $349.99

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
A black gravel shoe on a wooden stool against a white background

Lake MX333 cycling shoe review: Incredibly hard wearing, extremely comfortable, but quite heavy
Komoot

Komoot sold to Italian tech company, putting jobs at risk
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 20 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team SoudalQuick Step and Jason Tesson of France and Team TotalEnergies during the 48th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 Mens Elite a 1989km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 20 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Classic Brugge-De Panne start list
See more latest
Most Popular
Volta a Catalunya 2023: Roglič celebrates overall victory
How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
'Next year Cipressa under eight minutes?' - Van der Poel and Pogačar joke with each other after record-breaking Milan-San Remo
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard suffered concussion in Paris-Nice crash, missed nine days of training
Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France
'Exciting and special' - Geraint Thomas hopes UK Grand Départ for 2027 Tour de France inspires next generation of cyclists
Romain Grégoire after the finish at Milan-San Remo 2025
Top riders at Milan-San Remo left disappointed after being dropped in Cipressa attack
Mikel Landa attacking on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
'There's a different kind of mentality without them' - Mikel Landa aiming high at the Volta a Catalunya with no Vingegaard or Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar after the finish of Milan-San Remo 2025
Tadej Pogačar to decide on Paris-Roubaix imminently after Milan-San Remo defeat
Marianne Vos finishes second place at Milan-San Remo 2025
'It was hard to predict' - Gamble in final comes up short for Marianne Vos in historic Milan-San Remo
PAVIA ITALY MARCH 22 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Pavia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
‘We didn’t come here for fourth’ - Michael Matthews frozen out of Milan-San Remo podium
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Milan-San Remo
'I think this is one of my best moments of form ever' - Mathieu van der Poel makes Milan-San Remo history in battle for the ages