Tracking your ride data just got cheaper – the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has just dropped by 50% at Walmart

The best smartwatches can track almost any health and fitness metric you could ever want, and they offer performance that rivals most of the best bike computers. If you're a multi-sport athlete then they track all your sporting needs from running to swimming, and everything in between.

Right now, at Walmart, there's a sizeable discount on the Garmin Forerunner 945 – which means you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for just $299.99 – $300 off its list price of $599.99, which equates to a huge 50% saving.

It may have been recently superseded by its sibling the Garmin Forerunner 965– which holds the best all-rounder crown in our best cycling watches buyers guide, but for current price vs performance – the 945 is still a powerhouse of a smartwatch.

This deal on the Forerunner 945 is currently at one of its best prices, so for anyone in the market for a superbly versatile smartwatch, this Garmin deal is hard to ignore.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart Save $300

The Garmin Forerunner 945 has most of the same performance features as its more expensive rivals, with a plethora of features that will appeal to the serious cyclist. However, as it can be worn 24/7, it offers the best of both worlds to the casual cyclist who might not want to invest in a cycling computer or other tech like one of the best heart rate monitors.

Battery life is also excellent and it'll last up up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. If you like listening to music and podcasts while riding you can download your favorites straight to your watch and listen on the go. Garmin Pay is another handy feature, meaning you don't have to carry cards or cash on your rides – cafe stops are super easy with the Forerunner having contactless payment tech built-in.

Garmin Forerunner 945 specs

Key features: 1.2-inch screen, Bluetooth & GPS connectivity, full-colour onboard mapping, music player, Garmin Pay, waterproof, battery life of up to 2 weeks, tons of performance monitoring features including VO2 max.

Product launch: April 2019.

Price history: The launch price for this smartwatch was $599.99. The $300 discount beats the current Amazon price by $50 and is the cheapest the Garmin Forerunner 945 has been this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $349.00

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 945 gets an aggregate score of 4.6 out of 5 from Amazon reviewers, with over 2,000 ratings, 83% of reviewers give it top marks. These positive reviews are on par with our colleagues across at Live Science and TechRadar who both gave the Forerunner glowing remarks.

✅ Buy if: You want a fitness tracker with fantastic battery life and onboard music storage for long rides.

❌ Don't buy if: You have a bigger budget and perhaps want the latest version – the Garmin Forerunner 965.