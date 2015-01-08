Gallery: Cannondale-Garmin show off 2015 team bikes

Image 1 of 17
A new issue Cannondale Garmin Slice RS time trial bike
Cannondale Garmin's Supersix Evo
Cannondale Garmin's time trial bike
Cannondale Garmin's Synapse model
Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod
Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod for the new WorldTour team
The riders will be the 2015 Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod
New colours for the Cannondale SuperSix bikes
One of the Cannondale SuperSix for the Cannondale Garmin riders
Close up on the front end of a Cannondale SuperSix
Cannondale show off one of their new SuperSix models
A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York
A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York
A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York
The new team will be riding Cannondale Slice RS bikes against the clock
Full disc rear wheel on one of the Cannondale Slice RS time trial bikes
One of the Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod bikes
The new
Cannondale-Garmin team bikes were on display today as the team presentation took place in New York City. The new squad, the result of a merger between the Italian Cannondale team and Slipstream's Garmin-Sharp, will be riding bikes that look similar to the machines Cannondale used last year.
