Gallery: Cannondale-Garmin show off 2015 team bikes

New colours for the merged squads

Image 1 of 17

A new issue Cannondale Garmin Slice RS time trial bike

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 2 of 17

Cannondale Garmin's Supersix Evo

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 3 of 17

Cannondale Garmin's time trial bike

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 4 of 17

Cannondale Garmin's Synapse model

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 5 of 17

Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 6 of 17

Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod for the new WorldTour team

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 7 of 17

The riders will be the 2015 Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 8 of 17

New colours for the Cannondale SuperSix bikes

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 9 of 17

One of the Cannondale SuperSix for the Cannondale Garmin riders

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 10 of 17

Close up on the front end of a Cannondale SuperSix

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 11 of 17

Cannondale show off one of their new SuperSix models

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 12 of 17

A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 13 of 17

A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 14 of 17

A Cannondale SuperSix at the team presentation in New York

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 15 of 17

The new team will be riding Cannondale Slice RS bikes against the clock

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 16 of 17

Full disc rear wheel on one of the Cannondale Slice RS time trial bikes

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Image 17 of 17

One of the Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod bikes

(Image credit: Cannondale)

The new Cannondale-Garmin team bikes were on display today as the team presentation took place in New York City. The new squad, the result of a merger between the Italian Cannondale team and Slipstream's Garmin-Sharp, will be riding bikes that look similar to the machines Cannondale used last year.

