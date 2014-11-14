Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling announce 2015 roster

Image 1 of 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Dan Martin missed out on the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Andrew Talansky lost his GC ambitions on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling have announced their full roster for the 2015 season. Consisting of 27 riders from 14 different countries, the team is a result of the joining in forces at Garmin-Sharp and Cannondale.

The majority of the roster is built around the existing elite at Slipstream with Ryder Hesjedal, Dan Martin, Andrew Talansky and Tom Danielson in the team.

Ted King, Kristjian Koren, Matej Mohoric, Moreno Moser, Alan Marangoni and Davide Formolo have moved across from Cannondale.

“I’m very excited about our 2015 team. We began as a small group with the mission of developing young riders and we have stayed true to that mission year after year, even as we have grown. 2015 is our youngest group of athletes yet, and it’s also young in that it’s a new team, and we have joined forces with Cannondale,” said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO, Slipstream Sports and Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling, in a team press release.

“That gives us huge opportunities. What you can expect to see is an extremely talented group of young riders who will benefit greatly from the leadership and guidance of more experienced guys like Langeveld, Martin, Hesjedal and Talansky. This is a team that will come into racing with a lot of enthusiasm and spirit, and will rely on teamwork, tactics, perseverance and creativity to give great performances.”

Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling for 2015: Janier Acevedo, Jack Bauer, Alberto Bettiol, Nathan Brown, André Cardoso, Tom Danielson, Joe Dombrowski, Davide Formolo, Nathan Haas, Lasse Hansen, Ryder Hesjedal, Alex Howes, Ben King, Ted King, Kristjian Koren, Sebastian Langeveld, Alan Marangoni, Dan Martin, Matej Mohoric, Moreno Moser, Ramunas Navardauskas, Kristoffer Skjerping, Tom Jelte Slagter, Andrew Talansky, Dylan Van Baarle, Davide Villella and Ruben Zepuntke