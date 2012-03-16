Gallery: Boonen's Milan - San Remo Specialized Venge McLaren

Image 1 of 47 Tom Boonen poses with his Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 47 Tom Boonen with Jarno Trulli and Fabrizio Macchi (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 47 The McLaren showroom in Milan (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 47 Boonen's rig is fitted with a Specialized S-Works Chicane (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 47 Boonen's rig is fitted with a Specialized S-Works Chicane (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 47 The Specialized Venge McLaren alongside it's Formula 1 counterpart (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 47 The Specialized Venge McLaren alongside it's Formula 1 counterpart (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 47 Boonen's rig is fitted with a Specialized S-Works Chicane (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 47 The carbon fork is bladed for maximum aerodynamics (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 47 The McLaren showroom in Milan (Image credit: Specialized) Image 13 of 47 Media gather for a closer look at Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 14 of 47 Tom Boonen with Formula 1 pilot and MotoGP rider Ben Spies (Image credit: Specialized) Image 15 of 47 Tom Boonen with Formula 1 pilot and MotoGP rider Ben Spies (Image credit: Specialized) Image 16 of 47 Media gather for a closer look at Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 17 of 47 Media gather for a closer look at Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 18 of 47 Fast car for a fast man (Image credit: Specialized) Image 19 of 47 Fast car for a fast man (Image credit: Specialized) Image 20 of 47 Fast car for a fast man (Image credit: Specialized) Image 21 of 47 Fast car for a fast man (Image credit: Specialized) Image 22 of 47 Tom Boonen checks out his rig for Milan - San Remo (Image credit: Specialized) Image 23 of 47 The ultimate bike in front of the ultimate sports car? (Image credit: Specialized) Image 24 of 47 Boonen will run Zipp wheels (Image credit: Specialized) Image 25 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 26 of 47 Boonen is running SRAM Red (Image credit: Specialized) Image 27 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 28 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 29 of 47 The bike has Formula 1 DNA (Image credit: Specialized) Image 30 of 47 It's a basic colour scheme, but it works (Image credit: Specialized) Image 31 of 47 It's a basic colour scheme, but it works (Image credit: Specialized) Image 32 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 33 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 34 of 47 It's a basic colour scheme, but it works (Image credit: Specialized) Image 35 of 47 Boonen is running SRAM Red (Image credit: Specialized) Image 36 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 37 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 38 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 39 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 40 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 41 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized) Image 42 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 43 of 47 In detail: The Specialized Venge McLaren (Image credit: Specialized) Image 44 of 47 Boonen's rig features matte black paint work (Image credit: Specialized) Image 45 of 47 A tribute to former teammate, Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Specialized) Image 46 of 47 In case you missed it, it's a Venge (Image credit: Specialized) Image 47 of 47 Boonen's Specialized Venge McLaren alongside the McLaren MP4-12C (Image credit: Specialized)

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma – QuickStep) held a press conference in Milan ahead of his tilt at a first-ever Milan - San Remo title where the Belgian hopes his equipment will give him an edge over his rivals.

Boonen has returned to form in 2012, following a frustrating 2011 where he was dogged by injury and bad luck and has already collected five wins for the season. He is hoping that he can turn his previous two podium appearances (2007 – 3rd, 2010 – 2nd) into another classics victory. Speaking at the McLaren showroom in Milan, the 31-year-old said that his rig for this weekend, will go a long way to putting him in position for the expected bunch sprint to the finish.

"Specialized Venge McLaren is the fastest I've ridden, that's the main thing," Boonen said. "It saves you a lot of energy. It saves you about 25 watts which is pretty huge, especially on long stages like Milan-San Remo. Seven hours on the bike, if you save as much energy as possible it will give you extra speed on the finish. The characters of the bike is it's very strong on the bottom bracket. It's a perfect bike for me. I like it."

Boonen collected his 100th win on the second stage of Paris – Nice, showing that he was on schedule to perform well in the classics but he explained that it was not the racing itself which makes the difference heading into Saturday’s event.

"After Paris-Nice the recovery really helps you. It's not the racing, it's the recovery. I had a good week now and I hope to have a good result Saturday, and then it's off to Belgium for the cobbled Classics."

Boonen’s chances of victory in the 2011 Milan – San Remo was shattered by an attack by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas – Cannondale) on the Poggio which created a select group which would eventually contest the sprint finish. He is hoping that this time around, a bigger group will make it to the line with experience making all the difference for his own chances.

"My ideal scenario is crossing the finish line first," Boonen said. "The way I'd like to do it is not really important. I've been there only a few times. Milan-San Remo is always a nervous race which ends up in a field sprint every time. But the ideal scenario is when you win. Everything can go right and everything can go wrong. It's a race where you really need to be anxious of the details all day long. The details make the difference in the end. I hope I have the experience now to do a good result. I hope now I will have the luck a little bit on my side, then I won't be very far from victory.

"The last two Milan-Sam Remos have been very hard races," Boonen continued. "They've been sprints but with a really elite group. Maybe this year the weather will be better, but I think maybe it can also be bad weather in San Remo. I saw a few forecasts say that maybe we'll have some rain at the end. At the end it's a hard race, even if you go to the line with 70 guys it will still be one of the strongest guys that will win."

