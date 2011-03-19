Trending

Goss wins Milan-San Remo

Australian bests 8-man group for biggest-ever win

Allan Davis (Astana) crashes on a slick turn.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) drops his three breakaway companions on the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rides alone in the race lead on the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali crosses the finish line in 8th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) topped Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) in the sprint for 11th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his victory in Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Milan-San Remo podium (l-r): Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) admires his winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2011 Milan-San Remo champion Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Runner-up Fabian Cancellara congratulates Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint is on to decide the victor of the 2011 edition of Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert on the podium for his third-place finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
After burying himself in the four-man break for his FDJ teammate Yoann Offredo, it looks like Steve Chainel came to grief on the descent of the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi attacked on the Cipressa from the second chase group and would make contact with the first chase group prior to the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) finished Milan-San Remo in 28th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) grabs a drink after his 13th place finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2005 winner Alessandro Petacchi would finish the 2011 edition in 12th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Freire is assisted by his Rabobank teammates following his crash on the descent of Le Manie.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) at the finish in San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending champion Oscar Freire (Rabobank) crashed on the descent of Le Manie.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders make their way around Oscar Freire (Rabobank), who crashed on the descent of Le Manie.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) tries to fix his damaged bicycle following his crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Katusha and BMC drive the lead group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo) passes by Oscar Freire and his Rabobank teammates.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rides on the wheel of 2006 Milan-San Remo champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Milan-San Remo peloton in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton en route from Milan to San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar riders have a chat in the early portion of Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The lead group flies along the Ligurian Sea coast.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders pass by a train tunnel en route to San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 2011 Milan-San Remo peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) attacks on the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) denied Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) a second Milan-San Remo victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) is the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michel Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the finish in San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michel Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) made a remarkable solo effort to bridge from the second chase group to the first chase group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Leopard Trek's Stuart O'Grady and Fabian Cancellara in the closing kilometres.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali launches an attack on the Poggio from the first chase group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2011 Milan-San Remo podium (l-r): Fabian Cancellara, 2nd; Matt Goss, 1st; Philippe Gilbert, 3rd

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) takes the biggest win of his career at Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) outsprinted Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) to win Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) wins the 2011 Milan-San Remo from an 8-man selection.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) gives it his all on the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) applies pressure on the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) flies up the Poggio in pursuit of the four escapees.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Runner-up Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at the finish in San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) took victory in a thrilling edition of Milan-San Remo with an emphatic sprint finish on the Lungomare Italo Calvino. The 24-year-old Australian had time to savour his win over Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) as he proved by far the quickest of the elite eight-man group that formed over the top of the Poggio.

While Goss’ rapid kick to the line will understandably grab the headlines, his stunning victory owed as much to his sangfroid in a frantic finale as it did to his pure speed in the finishing straight. As attack followed attack all the way from the summit of the Poggio down to the finish line in San Remo, Goss held his nerve and allowed the pre-race favourites to wear one another out in the streets of the Ligurian town.

“I really didn’t expect to win,” an emotional Goss said afterwards. “I just did what I needed to do. I managed to stay in front and even though I was without teammates, I managed myself well.”

An incident 2km from the line offered a perfect microcosm of Goss’ intelligent race: as Philippe Gilbert put in the fierce acceleration that marked his final throw of the dice for La Classicissima victory, it was Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) who led the chase, with Goss tucked comfortably on his wheel.

Indeed, time and again in the dramatic final 20km of racing, Goss found himself in the right place at the right time, an oasis of calm in the chaos that surrounded him, as he quietly covered the moves without expending the kind of energy that might blunt his finishing sprint.

“In the finale, I looked to hold onto the wheels on the Poggio, because I knew it would be the decisive moment,” Goss said.

The sprint itself was chaotic, and lacking in organisation, with just eight riders left in contention after a white-knuckle descent of the Poggio, but again Goss was able to pick his way through the disarray. He marked Gilbert in the finishing straight, and when the Omega Pharma-Lotto man dived to follow Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Goss simply ghosted off his right hand shoulder.

The only real competition came from Fabian Cancellara on the other side of the road, but Goss had enough sparkle in his legs to hold off the fast-finishing Swiss and take a surprising but richly-merited victory.

“I was here to win, the team rode really well and I tried to finish that off, but I didn’t succeed,” Cancellara said. “I even tried to go alone but everyone was on my wheel. In the end I did one of the best sprints of my life, but Goss was unbeatable.”

Van Avermaet’s brave bid

As ever, there was drama aplenty on the capi that punctuate the run-in to San Remo, but unlike in recent years, it was more than a mere sideshow to the inevitable sprint finish. With the peloton already split by a crash before the climb of Le Manie 90km from the line, and with sprint favourites of the calibre of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) chasing behind, the non-sprinters in front knew that they would never have a better chance of upsetting the odds.

The BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto teams drove the 44-man leading group as it hit the Capo Mele with 52km to go, as they sought to hammer home their two-minute advantage over the Hushovd-Freire group behind. While those two squads were pulling in support of Alessandro Ballan and Philippe Gilbert, they were all too aware of the presence of fast men Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo), Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in the group, and the secondary objective was to force the pace on the climbs in a bid to dislodge them.

Boonen betrayed obvious signs of suffering on the Capo Berta, while Petacchi was clearly not hopeful of victory – his own Lampre-ISD team were leading the chase behind in support of Michele Scarponi.

Thanks to that impetus, the gap was down to one minute on the penultimate climb of the Cipressa, and it was here that Scarponi struck, streaking clear of the chase group in a bold bid to bridge to the leaders. Remarkably, the Italian would do just that, catching hold of the coattails of the front group after the descent of the Cipressa, and then play a forceful role in the combustible finale.

Meanwhile, on the Cipressa, Alessandro Ballan had put in his first tentative dig, which saw Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Gilbert respond. Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) was next to try his luck, and he led over the Cipressa before being caught at the top of the descent.

Indeed, it was on the way down that the real damage was done, and the most dangerous move of the closing stages took shape. The FDJ tandem of Steve Chainel and Offredo surged clear in what was surely a premeditated attack, and they brought Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and the wily Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek) with them.

The quartet worked seamlessly together, quickly opening a 30-second lead. Chainel was burying himself in the service of the stylish Offredo, while the favourites hesitated behind and ultimately the chase fell to Omega Pharma-Lotto, with André Greipel sacrificing himself for Gilbert.

Those efforts would ultimately play against Gilbert’s chances. “When those four went clear, everybody expected our team to do the work, and that cost us dearly,” he said at the finish.

At the foot of the Poggio, 10km from home, the gap was still stable, but the break’s unity was fractured on the climb. Van Avermaet forced his way clear of the break two kilometres from the top, cleverly attacking as Offredo was caught on O’Grady’s wheel, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) opened the hostilities behind.

The Sicilian launched two accelerations: on the first one, he had Gilbert and Ballan for company, but the second time around, he simply cruised clear and made it across to Offredo and O’Grady, dragging them towards the summit. Up ahead, Van Avermaet was still holding tough, and had a 12-second lead at the top, but further down the climb, the remnants of the 44-man split were scattered all over the Poggio, with Haussler, Petacchi and Boonen all bidding farewell to their dreams of victory.

Gilbert, Cancellara, Goss, Pozzato, Ballan and Scarponi managed to bridge to Nibali and Offredo over the top of the Poggio, while Van Avermaet continued to plough a lone furrow in the lead. The plucky Belgian looked to have a winning margin as he began the descent, but then Cancellara simply took matters into his own hands.

The Swiss rider made mincemeat of Van Avermaet’s advantage and dragged the chasers back into contention, with the race coming back together by the time the road flattened out in the streets of San Remo. Even at this point, Offredo, Gilbert and Nibali refused to give up the ghost as they attacked in turn, but ultimately their efforts served only to lead out the sprint, where the canny Goss had too much in reserve for a clearly disappointed Cancellara.

Early drama on Le Manie

Long before the tense closing 20km, there was an emotional beginning to Milan-San Remo. Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was the centre of attention at the sign on in the shadow of the imposing Castello Sforzesco, as the peloton paid their respects to the victims of the recent earthquake in Japan. Shortly afterwards, once the bunch had rolled out of Milan in pleasant spring conditions, Miyazawa was off the front looking to pay a tribute of his own.

He attacked 12km into the race with the classy Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) for company. Once they went clear, the peloton settled down to a steady pace behind, as the race took on its natural rhythm, ticking off the familiar towns on the well-worn road through Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria to San Remo.

By Voghera (60km), they had a lead of 12:30, which then stabilised around the ten-minute mark for the next hour or so, as the quartet left the northern Italian plain behind and headed for the rugged terrain near the coast.

After tackling the Passo Turchino, La Primavera’s first major test, the gap between the peloton and the break began to tumble accordingly. By the time they reached Le Manie, with 90km to race, their lead was under two minutes and the break would fragment on the slopes of the climb, as Ignatiev and De Marchi forged clear.

However, the real drama was to come behind. A crash in the peloton just before the start of Le Manie saw world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) take a tumble and get caught behind. The touch paper was lit as news of the Norwegian’s misfortune spread through the bunch, and when Oscar Freire (Rabobank) came a cropper on the subsequent descent, the pace rocketed still higher at the head of the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Lotto and BMC grabbed a hold of the race and dragged an elite 44-man group clear off the descent of Le Manie, while there was chaos behind as the bunch split into four separate groups. In the confused moments that followed while Hushovd, Freire, Farrar and Mark Cavendish sought to organise themselves and the chase behind, the lead group managed to stretch out a two-minute lead and the dynamic of the race was altered completely.

A number of pre-race favourites were all but eliminated from contention here, but their absence from the front end in the finale did nothing to detract from what was a gripping race. But ironically, while Gilbert, Nibali and company happily combined to rid themselves of the sprinters over the next 90km, their efforts would ultimately set up the race to perfection for one of the fastest men in the bunch.

Like so many others, Matthew Goss has lived in the shadow of his leader Mark Cavendish’s sprint dominance in recent times, but after this fine victory on the Riviera, the Australian has heralded his own definitive arrival at sprinting’s top table.

Full Results
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad6:51:10
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
10Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:12
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
24Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:32
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:06
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:12
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:44
31Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:01:47
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
33André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:59
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:14
36Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:05:23
37Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
41Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
44Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
53Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
55Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
57Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
62Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
67Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
73Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
77Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
79Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
80Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
83Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
84Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
87Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
88Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
89Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
92Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
97Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
99Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:30
101Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:10
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:29
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:32
109Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
112Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
114Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
115Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
118Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
122Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
123Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
124Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
125Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
126Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
127Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:38
130Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:51
131Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
135Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
136Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:25
139Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
142Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
143Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
146Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
147Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
150Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
151Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
152Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
155Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFClaudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGiairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLuca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFAndrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFDiego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
DNFDavid Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFVasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
DNFSebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack

