Boonen can "win Milan-San Remo at 90-95 per cent"

Back to his winning ways after two tough years, Tom Boonen is ready and set for next weekend's Milan-San Remo. With five wins in his pocket this season, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprinter looks forward to the first 2012 Classic, while at the same time being philosophical about his chances for victory.

Boonen, who has finished on the podium in Milan-San Remo twice in his career, said that his current form was good but that this was not necessarily an indication for success. "That doesn't give me a guarantee to win, anyway. In the past, I've already been really good without getting a top placing. And I've already been on the podium in years where I had felt less competitive," he told Sporza.

In the light of his recent success, Boonen may not have wanted to create expectancies that he may not be able to fulfill. "It's hard to predict anything in this race," he continued. "You don't have to always be the best man to win Milan-San Remo. You can do it on 90-95 percent, too. And that's the percentage that I have right now."

The Classics specialist was happy with his current form in view of his Spring goals. "Well, if I was at 100 per cent right now, then it would be a bit too soon for Paris-Roubaix - and that's not what I want," he added.

In any case, Boonen was able to improve his confidence at Paris-Nice by winning stage two in Orléans. "The only stage I could win, I won. And for the rest I was able to do what I had planned: build up condition. My curve of form is exactly what it has to be, I'm right on schedule. I don't see why I couldn't win some Classics again this spring."