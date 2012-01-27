Boonen with his eye on renewed Spring Classic success
Can't choose between Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders
Don't ask Tom Boonen to choose whether he would rather win Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders. “I love them equally. It would be like choosing between Mom and Dad,” he says. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider said that he is over the spate of injuries that have thrown him back the last few years and is ready “to be strong for the Spring Classics”.
