Boonen with his eye on renewed Spring Classic success

Image 1 of 4 Tom Boonen fuels up for the climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 4 Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen celebrate an Omega Pharma-Quick Step one-two in Juana Koslay. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 4 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Belgium's Tom Boonen ready to roll on the road where he won a stage of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Don't ask Tom Boonen to choose whether he would rather win Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders. “I love them equally. It would be like choosing between Mom and Dad,” he says. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider said that he is over the spate of injuries that have thrown him back the last few years and is ready “to be strong for the Spring Classics”.



