From a dislocated shoulder to thinking he had won the stage – Julian Alaphilippe's wild day in the Tour de France breakaway

By published

Frenchman popped his own shoulder back in on the roadside before mistakenly thinking he was sprinting for the win in Carcassonne

Julian Alaphilippe
Julian Alaphilippe on stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a rollercoaster day for Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) on stage 15 of the Tour de France, going from dislocating his shoulder and thinking his race was over, to popping his shoulder back in the socket, to thinking he'd won the stage, and then finally finding out he had actually been sprinting for third.

Alaphilippe's wild afternoon started when he was involved in a crash early in the stage, which resulted in him dislocating his shoulder. Instead of waiting for medical assistance, he popped it back into the socket himself.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.