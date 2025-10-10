Four riders renew with soon-to-be rebranded Israel-Premier Tech

George Bennett, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Hofstetter, and Nick Schultz have all renewed their contracts with Israel-Premier Tech, the team has announced.

Bennett and Boivin have renewed for the 2026 season, Hofstetter has renewed through the 2027 season, while Schultz is on board until the end of 2028.

It will be known under a different name in 2026 after several sponsors, including Premier Tech and Factor, expressed the desire to move away from the current name following mass protests at the Vuelta a España over Israel's war in Gaza, actions defined as a genocide according to a UN commission of inquiry.

"I’m very happy and grateful to be staying with the team for another year. Next year will be 11th year with the team and even though I’ve been doing this for a while now, I’m very excited about the challenges ahead," Boivin said.

"Next year will also be a big year with the UCI Road World Championships in my hometown of Montréal. It would be a dream to be there competing next September."

"It was a really good start to the season for me this year and the team gave put a lot of trust in me as a protected rider," Hofstetter said. "I’m really appreciative of this and, of course, I’m really happy to re-sign with them.

"I’m really happy to be continuing with the team. It’s a very special environment and a great group of people to be involved with," Bennett said.

"They have shown me a lot of support on and off the bike in what’s been a tough year and we have a lot of ambition to continue to evolve into one of the best teams in the world, so I’m excited to be a part of it."

"Being able to extend this journey for another three years means a great deal to me and I’m grateful to the team for having the confidence in me to offer that opportunity, especially during what was a difficult first half of the year plagued by injury," Schultz said.

"Going forward, I hope to continue my role as a key domestique for our big leaders and be as reliable as possible every time I put a number on. I know that with our amazing performance staff I’ll be given a platform to always keep improving and if I can do that, each year will be a success."

The team, which has recently withdrawn from several end-of-season Italian Classics due to concerns over potential further mass protests, has mounted a legal claim of €30 million against Gee after he announced that he and his legal representatives had unilaterally terminated his contract.

