Derek Gee claims he faces legal damages in the millions after terminating contract with Israel-Premier Tech

Canadian cites 'serious concerns related to racing for the team' in message

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee waves during the presentation prior to the first stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Durres to Tirana in Albania, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Derek Gee has suggested he faces a damages claim of roughly €30 million after unilaterally terminating his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, citing "serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal-belief standpoint," as the reasons why he ended his contract.

The Canadian rider announced on August 25 that he and his legal representatives had unilaterally terminated his contract. Israel-Premier Tech claimed Gee's contract, due to run until 2028, is valid. The UCI is now involved in the case.

The Israel-Premier Tech team has been targeted by Pro-Palestinian protests in recent weeks as the war in Gaza intensified, especially during the Vuelta a España. They pulled out of a number of Italian races, including Saturday's Il Lombardia and announced that team owner Sylvan Adams would step back from his role in 2026, with the team changing name and rebrand in a move away from 'its current Israeli identity.'

