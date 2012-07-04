Report: Alex Rasmussen given 18-month ban for whereabouts violations

Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Alex Rasmussen has been given an 18-month suspension for whereabouts violations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, according to the Danish media. The Court has not yet made its action public.

The Dane had three violations of the whereabouts reporting system, missing three doping controls in an 18-month period. He was fired by his then-team HTC-Highroad last September and suspended by the Danish Cycling Union.

In November, the Danish Olympic Committee decided not to sanction him, citing UCI procedural errors. Rasmussen was allegedly informed of his last violation 10 weeks after it occurred, instead of the prescribed 14 days.

Rasmussen has been riding for Garmin-Sharp this year.

Cyclingnews will have more on this story later.