Report: Alex Rasmussen given 18-month ban for whereabouts violations
Court of Arbitration for Sport overturns Danish decision, media says
Alex Rasmussen has been given an 18-month suspension for whereabouts violations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, according to the Danish media. The Court has not yet made its action public.
Related Articles
Alex Rasmussen fired for missing doping controls
Alex Rasmussen not sanctioned for missed doping controls
Rasmussen on course for London 2012 Olympics
UCI appeals Rasmussen decision to CAS
Video: Alex Rasmussen discusses Giro TTT victory
Schleck blames Rasmussen for lost time in Giro d'Italia's 11th stage
The Dane had three violations of the whereabouts reporting system, missing three doping controls in an 18-month period. He was fired by his then-team HTC-Highroad last September and suspended by the Danish Cycling Union.
In November, the Danish Olympic Committee decided not to sanction him, citing UCI procedural errors. Rasmussen was allegedly informed of his last violation 10 weeks after it occurred, instead of the prescribed 14 days.
Rasmussen has been riding for Garmin-Sharp this year.
Cyclingnews will have more on this story later.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy